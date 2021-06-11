Contractor's Work Qualifies Him As Employee, UK Court Says

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A project manager must pay almost £75,000 ($106,000) in National Insurance and income tax payments because for tax purposes he was an employee — not a subcontractor — of a company that hired him independently, the U.K.'s Upper Tribunal ruled. The company, Nationwide Building Society, exercised sufficient control over the services of the manager, Robert Lee, to qualify him as its employee, the court ruled in upholding a First-tier Tribunal decision. NBS also needed Lee to personally provide his services, despite a contract clause to the contrary, because his particular skill and experience with NBS made him difficult to replace, it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS