Fla. Judge Faces Suspension For Representing Son

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Florida's judicial ethics watchdog on Friday recommended a 60-day suspension for a Tallahassee judge who acted as her son's attorney in connection with a shooting at his house, though the commission cleared the judge of several other charges. Florida's Judicial Qualifications Commission filed formal charges in April 2020 against Judge Barabra K. Hobbs of Florida's 2nd Judicial Circuit, finding on Friday that she violated judicial ethics rules over impropriety by representing her son during a police interview following his arrest in July 2019. She was also found guilty of improperly supervising her judicial assistant, but several other charges, such as the...

