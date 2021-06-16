Financial Adviser, Helicopter Co. Settle $185M Sale Dispute

Law360, London (June 16, 2021, 12:44 PM BST) -- British financial adviser BLMS Capital has settled its $2.4 million lawsuit accusing a Swiss helicopter manufacturer of reneging on a deal to pay a fee for capital-raising work that led to the young company being acquired for $185 million. BLMS Capital's claim against Kopter Group AG has been stayed after the sides reached an out-of-court settlement on June 2, according to a Tomlin order filed at the High Court in London. Signing the order on June 8, Judge Clare Moulder said that BLMS and Kopter Group could apply to the courts without launching fresh legal action if they need help to enforce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS