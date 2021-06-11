McDonald's Reports Data Breach In South Korea And Taiwan

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- McDonald's Corp. has joined other U.S. companies in getting hit by a data breach, saying Friday it has learned cyberhackers gained unauthorized access to customers' personal data in South Korea and Taiwan. The Chicago-headquartered burger giant said its own investigation used company security tools to discover the unauthorized activity on the McDonald's network, and it was able to quickly identify and contain the breach. There was no interruption to business operations, the company said. "While we were able to close off access quickly after identification, our investigation has determined that a small number of files were accessed, some of which contained...

