4th Circ. Rejects Fed. Union Challenge To Resistance Talk Ban

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Friday rejected a federal employees union's challenge to Trump-era guidance that barred workers from invoking the so-called resistance against the president, saying the challenge was premature and moot now that the opinions have been withdrawn. A three-judge panel upheld a lower court ruling that rejected the American Federation of Government Employees' bid to block a pair of advisory opinions issued by the Office of Special Counsel, or OSC, in November 2018. The guidance advised that federal employees risked violating federal law if they advocated for or against the impeachment of former President Donald Trump or used phrases...

