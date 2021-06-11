Alice Ax Of TV Patent Defied Precedent, Full Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- By reversing a lower court and declaring that a Samba TV content recommendation patent covers an abstract idea, the Federal Circuit flouted its own precedent limiting when patents can be invalidated under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision, Samba TV has told the full court. In a petition Thursday for en banc review of a May panel ruling in favor of TV data company Alphonso Inc., Samba TV argued that the outcome conflicts with 2018 Federal Circuit decisions that restricted courts from ruling on patent eligibility when there are unresolved factual disputes. According to Samba TV, this case involved such a...

