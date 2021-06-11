Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Alice Ax Of TV Patent Defied Precedent, Full Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- By reversing a lower court and declaring that a Samba TV content recommendation patent covers an abstract idea, the Federal Circuit flouted its own precedent limiting when patents can be invalidated under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision, Samba TV has told the full court.

In a petition Thursday for en banc review of a May panel ruling in favor of TV data company Alphonso Inc., Samba TV argued that the outcome conflicts with 2018 Federal Circuit decisions that restricted courts from ruling on patent eligibility when there are unresolved factual disputes.

According to Samba TV, this case involved such a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!