FTC Deal Forces La. Board To Drop Appraisal Fee Rule

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has come out on top in its antitrust fight with the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board, securing an agreement that the board will stop limiting appraisers' ability to set their own fees. The settlement, which was announced Friday, comes two months after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the board's case arguing that it was immune from the FTC's enforcement action as an arm of the state since its members are appointed by the Louisiana governor. Under the agreement, the board will rescind the state administrative rule that gives it the power to set the...

