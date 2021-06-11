DOJ Presses Immigration Judges To Use 'All Docketing Tools'

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- As immigration courts are log-jammed with 1.3 million cases, the U.S. Department of Justice encouraged immigration judges on Friday to use "all docketing tools available" to quickly resolve cases. Over the past few months, the Biden administration has reversed course on much of its predecessor's immigration enforcement priorities and instructed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to prioritize recent border crossers and public and national security threats for deportation. ICE prosecutors, in turn, were provided wide latitude to choose which immigration cases to pursue or drop entirely. In light of those changes, the DOJ's Executive Office for Immigration Review said "it is...

