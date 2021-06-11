Developer Drops $2B Kalama Methanol Refinery Project

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Developers are throwing in the towel on a seven-year effort to build a $2 billion methanol export terminal in Washington state after meeting resistance from state regulators who raised concerns about its emissions, the company announced Friday. Northwest Innovation Works' decision to terminate its lease for the facility at the Port of Kalama comes months after the Washington State Department of Ecology denied it a key permit due to a finding that the cumulative greenhouse gas emissions of the project would make it one of the dirtiest facilities in the state. Citing that decision, the company said that it was taking...

