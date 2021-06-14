Justices' Preemptive Tax Challenge Ruling Shows Divisions

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- On its face, the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous opinion in CIC Services LLC v. Internal Revenue Service,[1] authored by Justice Elena Kagan, provides a simple answer to an obscure question of little interest outside the world of federal tax practitioners. Asked whether the Anti-Injunction Act,[2] "prohibits a suit seeking to set aside an information-reporting requirement that is backed by both civil tax penalties and criminal penalties,"[3] the court said no. Yet it took the court three opinions — Justice Kagan's and competing concurrences of Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Brett Kavanaugh — to get to "No." Justice Sotomayor's concurrence is based on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS