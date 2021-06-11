White House Issues Waiver Plan For 'Made In America' Order

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 11:05 PM EDT) -- The White House unveiled new guidance for federal agencies Friday on President Joe Biden's "Made in America" executive order, in particular outlining a waiver review process for the order's exemptions. Biden's January executive order aims to tighten restrictions on agencies' purchases by increasing domestic content requirements for contracts and requiring agencies to close loopholes for determining country of origin. The goal, according to Biden, is to help American businesses compete and bolster American workers. In Friday's memorandum, the White House's Office of Management and Budget directed federal agency heads to address how they will minimize waivers to all Made in America...

