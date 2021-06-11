SEC Maps Out Gensler's Regulatory Ambitions Over Next Year

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is planning to propose new rules on board diversity and climate change disclosures this fall and make proposals on special purpose acquisition companies the following spring, according to an agenda released Friday. The semiannual regulatory agenda filed with the federal Office of Management and Budget lists a spate of rule proposals expected over the next year, several of which take on hot-button compliance topics like environmental, social and governance disclosures, cybersecurity risk governance and corporate stock plans that shield executives from insider trading accusations. The SEC intends to hand down rule proposals addressing climate change...

