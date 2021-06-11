NY Bill Halting Cryptocurrency Mining Dies In Assembly

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A New York bill to pause certain cryptocurrency mining operations pending environmental review has died in the Assembly after passing the state Senate earlier this week. The bill, number A. 7389 in the Assembly and S. 6486 in the Senate, failed to pass the Assembly in time for the close of the legislative session. The bill, which was introduced in the Senate in early May, would have placed a moratorium on some cryptocurrency mining and required certain mining operations to undergo an environmental impact study. Cryptocurrency mining refers to the use of computing power to verify cryptocurrency transactions, which requires computers...

