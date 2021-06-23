Cos. Must Consider Electric Vehicles' Unique Risk Profile

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Like Bob Dylan at the Newport Folk Festival, the automotive world is going electric — or so it seems from the daily headlines. The announcements from General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., Volkswagen AG and others of electric-heavy production goals, coupled with the Biden administration's call for an all-electric federal fleet and other alternative fuel incentives,[1] have set the tone for numerous new electric vehicle model rollouts, corporate deals, public offerings and charging station expansions. This is almost universally a positive development for both the automotive industry and for the environment. The maintenance and torque advantages of EVs will soon be...

