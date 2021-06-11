New CFPB Agenda Ices More Trump-Era Regulatory Projects

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is backing off Trump-era plans to potentially design new disclosures for payday loan borrowers and won't be using its rulemaking authority to set more boundaries on what it considers abusive conduct, at least for now. According to its spring 2021 regulatory agenda released Friday, CFPB acting Director Dave Uejio, a President Joe Biden appointee, has scrapped a project begun last fall under former Director Kathleen Kraninger, an appointee of then-President Donald Trump, to conduct consumer testing of payday loan disclosure options for a possible rulemaking on the subject. "The goal of this research was to identify...

