NLRB Official OKs Nissan Union Vote, But Fate Uncertain

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board official on Friday ordered a union election of 4,300 production and maintenance workers at Nissan's automobile manufacturing plant in Tennessee, giving the union just two days to shore up interest among members of a unit much larger than the 87-worker group it had requested Acting regional director Lisa Henderson shot down the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers' request to represent 87 maintenance workers at Nissan North America Inc.'s Smyrna facility, deciding that the appropriate unit includes all roughly 4,300 production and maintenance workers at the facility. "The unit sought by petitioner is an inappropriate...

