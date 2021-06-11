Insurer Needn't Help Cover $20M Award From Akorn Meds Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled Friday that Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover any part of a $20 million judgment against drugmaker Akorn Inc. over an adverse effect from one of its medications, finding that punitive damages stemming from the company's negligence aren't covered. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly said a Georgia appeals court had determined in the underlying case that Akorn made a deliberate decision not to change the warning label on its methylene blue drug or to warn health care providers that patients experienced significant injuries when the drug was taken with common psychiatric medications....

