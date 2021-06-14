DynaResource Accused Of Flouting Gold Mine Court Order

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Goldgroup Mining unit told a Colorado federal court that DynaResource Inc. should be sanctioned for "deliberate disobedience" of a "crystal clear judicial mandate" because it hasn't honored obligations involving board appointments and sharing financial information. In a motion for contempt sanctions Friday, a subsidiary of Canada-based Goldgroup Mining Inc. told the court that Texas-based DynaResource Inc. and its Mexican subsidiary have refused to abide by the court's order enforcing an arbitration award issued in a mining contract dispute, despite the Tenth Circuit affirming its final judgment. Goldgroup Resources Inc. told the court that it has not gotten a say in who fills...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS