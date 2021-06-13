Houston Hospital Can Require Workers Get COVID Vaccine

Law360 (June 13, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Saturday tossed a suit by Texas medical workers challenging their hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, in a fiery dismissal that marks the country's first federal ruling on such mandates. U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes dismissed the suit brought by 117 employees of Houston Methodist Hospital who have refused the vaccine, just a day after oral arguments in which he showed skepticism of the workers' arguments. In a five-page order, Judge Hughes said that not only were the employees wrong to argue that the vaccines are not safe, but that public policy clearly supports widespread inoculation efforts. He panned...

