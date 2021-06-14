Fiat Pushes To Block Mitigation Defense In Cartel Suit

Law360, London (June 14, 2021, 3:32 PM BST) -- Fiat Chrysler told the U.K.'s antitrust tribunal on Monday that a ball bearing manufacturer accused of fixing prices should not be able to widen its defense by arguing that the carmaker's cost controls blunted the cartel's impact on its bottom line. Paul Harris QC, counsel for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said that additional filings coming from NTN Corp. as it fights his client's £80 million ($113 million) cartel suit are "riddled with holes." They rely on a "series of unpleaded particulars" that make them impermissible, Harris added. He told the Competition Appeal Tribunal that the Japanese company's so-called mitigation defense, which maintains...

