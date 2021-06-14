Cronos Group Buys $110M Acquisition Option In PharmaCann

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. announced Monday it has purchased an option to acquire an ownership stake of about 10.5% in multistate cannabis company PharmaCann Inc. for $110.4 million, in a deal steered by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, McGuireWoods LLP and Fox Rothschild LLP. Cronos said its wholly owned subsidiary has purchased the option to acquire the ownership stake on a fully-diluted basis, adding the transaction will be based on various factors including the status of U.S. federal cannabis legalization and regulatory approvals. PharmaCann has six production facilities and 23 dispensaries operating under the Verilife brand in New York, Illinois, Ohio,...

