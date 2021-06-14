Justices Won't Hear Dispute Over Atty Fees In Patent Cases

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a question on courts' allegedly "inconsistent and contradictory" discretion over attorney fees in a patent case involving lost luggage technology. The high court denied Roadie Inc.'s petition to take up its appeal of a Federal Circuit ruling that shot down its request for attorney fees, despite the company's arguments that the case should have been deemed exceptional because of procedural missteps by an attorney for rival Baggage Airline Guest Services Inc. The Federal Circuit affirmed the invalidation of BAGS' patent, which BAGS alleged Roadie had infringed. Roadie had argued that it was "forced...

