Feds Shorten Work Permit Wait For Foreign Crime Victims

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Monday it will provide work permits to certain immigrants who submit "bona fide" requests for the U visa, which provides legal status to crime victims who assist law enforcement. Backlogs have led U visa applicants to wait over a decade to receive a final decision on their requests — a wait time in which they are unable to legally work in the U.S. and may be deported. But under the new Bona Fide Determination Employment Authorization process, noncitizen crime victims may be authorized to work "without extensive delay," the federal immigration agency said. "This bona...

