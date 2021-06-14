Purdue Hits Back At Creditor's Motion For Ch. 11 Examiner

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP attacked a creditor's motion seeking the appointment of a Chapter 11 examiner, telling a New York judge that the creditor's arguments that the debtor's owners steamrolled the company into accepting a $4.5 billion settlement are baseless and would threaten the debtor's proposed Chapter 11. In the opposition filed Sunday, Purdue discounted the position of creditor Peter W. Jackson, saying the settlement with the Sackler family that underpins the debtor's proposed Chapter 11 plan is the result of months of negotiations among Purdue, the Sacklers, unsecured creditors, state attorneys general, local government entities and contingent litigation...

