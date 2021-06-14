Mallinckrodt Says Ch. 11 Disclosures Have Enough Info

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC Monday defended the disclosure statement for its proposed Chapter 11 plan, telling a Delaware bankruptcy judge that it has provided creditors with all the information they need to vote on the plan. In an omnibus reply to the objections to its plan disclosure statement Mallinckrodt said it has addressed all of the valid arguments by the "parochial interests" that had objected to the statement and that the time had come to put the plan out for a vote. "Confirmation and emergence cannot come soon enough for those suffering from the opioid abuse epidemic," it said. The Ireland-based drugmaker...

