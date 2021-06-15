McGuireWoods Taps Haynes And Boone Energy Dealmaker

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP has hired a former Haynes and Boone LLP energy transaction partner with in-house experience in Houston, the firm announced Monday. Edmund Daniels is joining McGuireWoods after two years at Haynes and Boone. Before that, Daniels spent nearly 20 years as an in-house counsel at NRG Energy, JPMorgan and most recently Panda Power Funds. Daniels told Law360 that McGuireWoods' client base is compatible with his, making it an ideal platform for him to jump on. "I was really impressed with the depth of their experience in the power space; nationally and in Texas they have compatible clients to the clients...

