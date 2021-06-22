Latham Snags Kirkland Corporate Partner In Los Angeles

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP nabbed a corporate partner from Kirkland & Ellis LLP to join its private equity and mergers and acquisitions practices in Los Angeles. Tana Ryan, who had previously spent more than 17 years at Kirkland, joined Latham as a partner last week. Ryan told Law360 she was drawn to Latham's global platform. "They have a world-class team and their international depth is beyond impressive," she said. "It really felt like a great fit for my clients who do national and international deals." Ryan's practice focuses on private equity funds and their portfolio companies across myriad industries including software...

