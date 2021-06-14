New Prez Ready To Lead Fla. Bar Out Of Pandemic Operations

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Gunster litigator Michael Tanner has taken the reins of the Florida Bar and has big plans for the coming year, in which he hopes to guide attorneys out of the COVID-19 pandemic and figure out how to strike the right balance between remote and in-person operations. Tanner, who was sworn in Friday as president of the Florida Bar during the organization's annual convention, has handed off the COVID-19 work group he chaired last year to other members, and tasked them with mapping out the future of court and other legal operations that had to be done remotely in the past year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS