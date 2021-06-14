Justices' Financial Disclosures Reveal Book Sales, Inheritance

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court justices have released their financial disclosures for 2020, revealing the year's most successful book author on the court and another justice's seven-figure inheritance. The documents, posted online Friday by judicial watchdog group Fix the Court, show that Justice Sonia Sotomayor outearned her high court colleagues with $212,181 in additional income from Penguin Random House. Most of that amount was book royalties, with the remaining portion an advance. Justice Neil Gorsuch took home an extra $100,000 from his first book since his appointment to the high court, "A Republic, If You Can Keep It," while Justice Stephen Breyer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS