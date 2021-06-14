SEC Republicans Slam Plans To Tweak Trump-Era Rules

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's two Republican members slammed Democratic chairman Gary Gensler's recently released regulatory agenda Monday, saying it aims to undo rules adopted in just the last year. Commissioners Hester Peirce and Elad Roisman said the agenda, released Friday, lacks important rulemakings on topics like digital assets and suggests amendments to rules like those pertaining to proxy updates and whistleblowers, which were solidified under Gensler's predecessor. According to the pair of Republican commissioners, the agency hasn't received any information that would warrant a rehash of rules that have only been in effect for a matter of months, adding...

