Attorney Hit With Criminal Contempt Over Calif. Courts 'Rant'

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- In a tone reminiscent of a college lecture hall — or perhaps high school detention — a California appeals court held a Claremont attorney not just in contempt of one court, but apparently in contempt of the entire state court system. Citing historical sources ranging from Francis Bacon to 16th century jurist Edward Coke, a Fourth Appellate District panel on Thursday castigated attorney Paul M. Mahoney over what it called a "contemptuous" filing in which he repeatedly insulted two state courts but didn't make a recognizable legal argument as counsel for the plaintiff in a construction contract case. "This kind of...

