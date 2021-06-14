FCC Issues Best Practices To Rein In Hospital Robocalls

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The best way to get hospitals on board with a set of protocols designed to protect them from a barrage of illegal robocalls is to provide education and outreach about how the practices will benefit them, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Staff education and training, as well as accepting help from phone service providers, are two of the best ways that hospitals can protect themselves from falling victim to these calls, the agency said Friday. "Robocalls to hospitals are significant contributors to the illegal robocall problem," the agency said. "Illegal robocalls that flood hospital networks are disruptive and often seek...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS