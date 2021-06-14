Pot Co. Says New Evidence Needs A Look In Trademark Fight

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A cannabis edibles company locked in a lengthy battle over the name "Kiva" has asked a California federal judge to reconsider its argument that its rival knew about the Kiva edibles years before filing suit, saying new evidence shows it knew even earlier. Kiva Brands Inc., or KBI, asked U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer for permission to file a motion asking him to reconsider his ruling on the company's summary judgment motion on Friday. KBI says information uncovered during discovery reveals that the health food company Kiva Health Brands Inc. knew about the edibles a full year earlier than its...

