Underwriters Fight $59M Suit Over Recycled Vessels

Law360, London (June 17, 2021, 6:43 PM BST) -- A group of underwriters, including QBE Insurance Group, have denied all liability in a $59 million lawsuit brought by a marine financier after the owners of a fleet of vessels that borrowed $75 million disposed of the ships for recycling. The 13 underwriters — including QBE Underwriting Ltd., MS Amlin Underwriting Ltd. and AXIS Managing Agency Ltd. — told the High Court in a June 10 defense, which has now been made public, that the mortgagees interest insurance policies that financier Yieldstreet Marine Finance LLC took out did not cover a situation in which the vessels were tossed by their owners....

