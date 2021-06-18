Ex-King & Spalding PTAB Litigator Joins Perkins Coie

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- An intellectual property trial attorney who has litigated before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board since its inception has joined Perkins Coie LLP's Washington office after a three-year stint with King & Spalding LLP, her new firm has announced. Lori A. Gordon joined Perkins Coie as a partner and will be working with a team that specializes in PTAB proceedings, the firm said Monday. Gordon, who started out as an engineer at Bell Communications Research, or Bellcore, has handled more than 220 PTAB trials for clients in the data communications, semiconductor, data security, machine learning and electronic commerce spaces. The PTAB...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS