Hewlett Packard Enterprise Can't Dodge Oracle Copyright Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A year after the Ninth Circuit revived the case, a California federal judge on Monday sided with Oracle Corp. on several key issues in a long-running copyright lawsuit against Hewlett Packard Enterprise over unauthorized software updates. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is accused of offering unauthorized updates for Oracle's Solaris operating system. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images) In a June 4 ruling unsealed Monday, the judge rejected a slew of defenses from HPE, which stands accused of offering updates without permission for Oracle's Solaris operating system as part of a broader scheme concocted by another firm called Terix Computer Co. Inc....

