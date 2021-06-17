Former CFTC General Counsel Joins Reed Smith

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith has hired a former general counsel for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to its Washington, D.C., office in its energy and natural resources industry group, where he'll advise clients on government enforcement matters and commodity, derivatives and digital asset regulation. Jonathan Marcus started with the firm this week, coming most recently from the Washington office of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, which he joined in 2017. He told Law360 he was drawn to Reed Smith because of its strength in both the physical and financial commodity spaces, among other things. "I thought it had a great...

