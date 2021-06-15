5 Steps For A Successful SEC Whistleblower Tip — And Award

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Ten years after Congress enacted the Dodd-Frank Act, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's whistleblower program[1] has proven effective in protecting investors and halting fraud. As of June, enforcement actions taken based in part on whistleblower tips have resulted in orders for more than $3.5 billion in sanctions and the SEC has paid nearly $1 billion in awards to whistleblowers.[2] In the past year alone, the SEC has issued five of the largest whistleblower awards in the program's history, totaling more than $270 million. More than 40,000 whistleblowers have filed tips with the SEC since August 2011, yet less than 200...

