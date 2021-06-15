Dentons Can't Shift Arbitration Row With Axed Atty In Calif.

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has rejected Dentons' argument that he has jurisdiction over an arbitration dispute with a fired attorney, saying their partnership agreement was U.S.-based even if the agreement anticipated the lawyer might work with foreign-based clients. As attorney Jinshu "John" Zhang was based in Los Angeles before he was fired and Dentons is incorporated in Delaware, the Central District of California does not have jurisdiction under the terms of the New York Convention on the Recognition of Foreign Arbitral Awards, according to Friday's ruling by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner. The New York Convention's provisions only cover international arbitration...

