Judge Won't Toss Equestrian League's Row With Ex-Partners

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge refused Monday to dismiss the National Equestrian League's suit claiming its former partners stole confidential information to form a rival horse jumping league, but he did trim the league's damages requests. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno adopted a magistrate judge's report that recommended allowing each of the NEL's copyright infringement, fraud and other claims to proceed against Morrissey Management Group and Angelstone Farms, which the NEL claims took information gained from a consulting contract to launch a competing league called Major League Show Jumping. In the report from May, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan...

