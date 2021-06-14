Cash Co. Receiver Seeks To Stall Eckert Malpractice Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A court-appointed receiver for a cash-advance business wants to pause legal malpractice claims against Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC for allegedly helping steer investors toward the business he's overseeing while it faces fraud claims from the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Ryan K. Stumphauzer of Stumphauzer Foslid Sloman Ross & Kolaya PLLC asked a Pennsylvania state court to let him intervene in the malpractice suit accusing Eckert Seamans and attorney John W. Pauciulo of "amateurish" due diligence before clearing financial adviser Dean Vagnozzi to recruit investors in Complete Business Solutions Group Inc. Stumphauzer said the Florida federal court overseeing the...

