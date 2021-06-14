Soccer Star Says League Dragging Feet After Age Limit Lifted

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Teen soccer prodigy Olivia Moultrie told an Oregon federal judge on Sunday that the National Women's Soccer League is purposely stalling the process of hiring her in an attempt to run out the clock on a court-ordered suspension of the league's age restrictions. Moultrie argued that in the nearly three weeks since U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut issued a temporary restraining order granting the 15-year-old a limited window to join a professional squad, the NWSL has employed a number of delay tactics and has refused to approve her contract with the Portland Thorns. Judge Immergut's May 24 order marked a win...

