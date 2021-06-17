Withers Adds Ex-EY Pro To Calif. Trusts And Estates Team

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Withers has added a former EY senior manager to serve as partner in its San Francisco office amid an expansion of its California trusts and estate practice, the firm announced. Attorney Naomita Yadav brings a broad array of legal experience to Withers across all areas of lifetime planning and trust structuring, the firm said Monday. Her typical clients are high-net-worth individuals and families with federal and California tax issues. She also handles cross-border tax and tax residency disputes. "Since Withers opened a first West Coast base in San Francisco in 2014, expanding the size and growing the depth of skills in our...

