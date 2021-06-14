Apollo Invests Up To $500M With Victory Park Capital

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Apollo Global Management said Monday it is committing up to $500 million with Kirkland-led investment firm Victory Park Capital, which will make asset-backed loans to businesses in the e-commerce industry. Apollo said in the joint statement with Victory Park Capital, or VPC, that the deal will see the Chicago-based firm originate loans to companies "that aggregate third-party sellers on Amazon and other e-commerce sites" and continue focusing on businesses making consumer goods. "Powerful secular trends are creating a new wave of e-commerce [consumer packaged goods] companies that require institutional, structured capital solutions to scale, and we believe the team at VPC...

