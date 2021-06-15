Ex-Deutsche Traders Aim To Avoid Prison Time For Spoofing

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A pair of former Deutsche Bank traders convicted of wire fraud in connection with a spoofing scheme have pushed back against the multi-year prison sentences prosecutors seek for each of them, telling a federal judge in Chicago that a government expert's loss calculations don't support a sentence involving incarceration. Defendants James Vorley and Cedric Chanu on Friday submitted briefs to U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. arguing against the government's sentencing proposals. Prosecutors launched criminal allegations against the two men in January 2018, claiming that they'd placed false orders totaling more than $2.6 billion on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in...

