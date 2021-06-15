Fortinet Gets Judge To Uphold Cybersecurity IP, For Now

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Fortinet Inc. scored a victory in its infringement fight with rival Forescout Technology Inc., after a California federal judge on Monday refused to invalidate two of its cybersecurity technology patents under Alice, though the judge said he wasn't so sure of the patents' ultimate validity. In the order, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen partially denied Forescout's motion to toss Fortinet's amended complaint alleging that Forescout infringed two additional patents to the three that were initially asserted against it. Forescout had argued that the newly asserted patents were invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling, which holds that abstract ideas...

