Biden Admin. Says It Agrees With Groups Fighting Ariz. Deal

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has urged an Arizona federal court to dismiss a lawsuit by three nonprofits challenging a Trump-era agreement allowing Arizona's input on federal immigration policies, saying the administration shouldn't be a defendant when it ultimately wants the same outcome as the groups. The nonprofits, which support immigrant communities, had sued both the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the state of Arizona in March to prevent the enforcement of the Sanctuary for Americans First Enactment agreement, saying that the deal disrupts the constitutional balance between the federal government and states and that only the federal government can regulate immigration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS