Judge Refuses To Seal Atty's Settled Spat With Ex-Fund GC

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A Maryland lawyer's apparently settled lawsuit against a former investment fund general counsel with whom he had a romantic-slash-business relationship will remain public after a New York federal judge refused Tuesday to seal court filings. In an unusual but brief hearing, magistrate Kevin N. Fox pushed back on entreaties from counsel for the defendant, North Carolina securities lawyer Daphne Chisolm, who left her in-house job at Global X Management upon its sale three years ago. Chisolm counsel Steven Cash described the allegations against Chisolm by another lawyer as a breach of attorney confidentiality, and a professional embarrassment that the court could...

