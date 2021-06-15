Facebook Can't Limit GDPR Enforcement To Lead Watchdog

Law360, London (June 15, 2021, 11:50 AM BST) -- The European Union's top court ruled on Tuesday that data protection agencies in any EU country should be able to pursue legal action against Facebook or other technology companies — even if they are not the main privacy regulator for those entities. The underlying dispute arose from an attempt by Belgium's privacy watchdog to prevent Facebook from tracking users in the country through cookies. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) A national agency could exercise its power under some conditions to "bring any alleged infringement" of EU data protection rules to court anywhere across the bloc, "even though that authority is not the lead...

