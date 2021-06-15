Pharma Giant Agrees £770M Pensions Deal With Regulator

Law360, London (June 15, 2021, 4:36 PM BST) -- Global pharmaceutical company Sanofi S.A. has agreed to a pensions package of approximately £770 million ($1.1 billion) for 16,500 members of its U.K. retirement plan after Britain's pensions watchdog threatened to take enforcement action. The Pensions Regulator said on Tuesday that it worked with the U.K. subsidiaries of Sanofi to financially protect savers in the Paris-based healthcare giant's defined benefit scheme. Sanofi has agreed to protect savers with up to £730 million if the company falls into insolvency in the next 20 years. The company will also make an upfront payment of £37 million. Members of the pension plan will also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS